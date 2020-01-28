Heap and Product School announce partnership to bring analytics to product management

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heap, the pioneer in product analytics, and Product School, the worldwide leader in training for product management, today announced a global partnership aimed at supporting the product management community with a comprehensive set of interactive learning experiences, conferences, and thought leadership focused on the intelligent use of analytics.

Components of this partnership include an "Analytics Bar" at Product School's ProductCon , the largest product management conference in the world, with events in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, and London. Sponsored and staffed by Heap, the Analytics Bar will be a platform-agnostic source of information about product analytics. The two companies will publish a comprehensive report on the Future of Product Management this January, and will further collaborate on training designed to help product managers extract more value from their analytics tools.

"Heap provides a world class product analytics solution; we share the same passion for pushing the boundaries of thought leadership around building better products," said Carlos González de Villaumbrosia, CEO at Product School.

"At Heap, we believe the future of product lies in data-driven analysis," said Heap CEO Matin Movasette. "We're thrilled to partner with Product School to help more product managers succeed at their jobs, and to expose more PMs to the power of analytics."

About Heap

Heap's mission is to power business decisions with truth. We empower product teams to focus on what matters - building the best products - not wrestling with their analytics platform. Heap automatically collects and organizes customer behavioral data, allowing product managers to improve their products with maximum agility. Over 6,000 businesses use Heap to drive business impact by delivering better experiences and better products. For more information visit https://heap.io

About Product School

Product School is the global leader in product management training, with over 10,000 alumni, 20 campuses worldwide, and a live online campus. Its certificates are the most recognized certificates in the product management industry. All of Product School's instructors are senior-level product managers working at top technology companies such as Google, Facebook, Airbnb, PayPal, LinkedIn, and Netflix. For more information visit https://www.productschool.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082540/Product_School.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794570/Heap_Logo.jpg