NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 27 January 2020 were: 673.86p Capital only 681.36p Including current year income 673.86p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 681.36p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 51,746 ordinary shares on 27th January 2020, the Company has 77,733,441 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 2,796,885 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.