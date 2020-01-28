Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851704 ISIN: US5770811025 Ticker-Symbol: MTT 
Tradegate
27.01.20
17:06 Uhr
12,862 Euro
-0,082
-0,63 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MATTEL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MATTEL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,826
12,924
13:14
12,778
12,974
13:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MATTEL
MATTEL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MATTEL INC12,862-0,63 %