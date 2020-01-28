

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Toymaker Mattel, Inc. (MAT) announced Tuesday the launch of a new line of products under the brand name 'Mega Bloks' as the next step in Mattel's environmental sustainability commitment for 2030.



The new products derived from bio-based plastic line were introduced at the Nuremberg Toy Fair.



The pre-school construction product, Mega Bloks, will now feature three preschool building sets - Polar Friends, Safari Friends and Woodland Friends - derived from bio-based resins. The new line of Mega Bloks will be rolling out to retailers globally.



The building sets have Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified packaging that is fully recyclable.



'Environmental sustainability is a corporate priority and we are proud to announce Mega's first product made from bio-based materials,' said Richard Dickson, President and COO of Mattel.



This product line is the second product that Mattel has introduced as part of its recently announced goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastics materials in both its products and packaging by 2030.



The Company now sources 93% of the paper and wood fiber used in its packaging and products from recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) content, surpassing its 2018 goal of 90%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MATTEL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de