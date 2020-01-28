AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF (PR1G) AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jan-2020 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF DEALING DATE: 27/01/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.600114 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1003000 CODE: PR1G ISIN: LU1931975236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1G Sequence No.: 43036 EQS News ID: 962333 End of Announcement EQS News Service

