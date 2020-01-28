- Fourth quarter sales of $755 million; full year 2019 sales of $2.96 billion.
- Fourth quarter GAAP EPS of $0.61 and adjusted EPS of $0.68; full year 2019 GAAP EPS of $2.12 and adjusted EPS of $2.38.
- The company introduces its 2020 GAAP EPS guidance of approximately $2.36 to $2.41 and on an adjusted basis of approximately $2.50 to $2.55.
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.
Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) today announced fourth quarter 2019 sales of $755 million. Sales were up 2 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 1 percent in the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter 2019 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations ("EPS") were $0.61 compared to $0.54 in the fourth quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, the company reported EPS of $0.68 compared to $0.60 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow, and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.
Fourth quarter 2019 operating income was $122 million, up 8 percent compared to operating income for the fourth quarter of 2018, and return on sales ("ROS") was 16.2 percent, an increase of 90 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, the company reported segment income of $141 million for the fourth quarter, up 5 percent compared to segment income for the fourth quarter of 2018, and ROS was 18.6 percent, an increase of 50 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.
Full year net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $345 million and free cash flow from continuing operations was $287 million.
Pentair paid dividends of $0.18 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Pentair previously announced on December 9, 2019 that its Board of Directors approved a 6 percent increase in the company's regular quarterly cash dividend rate (from $0.18 per share to $0.19 per share) that it will pay on February 7, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 24, 2020. 2020 will mark the 44th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.
John L. Stauch, Pentair's President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are very pleased to deliver fourth quarter and full year results in line with our expectations. During 2019, we completed two strategic acquisitions that allowed us to move closer to the consumer. We made great strides in accelerating our growth investments around marketing, brand building and innovation."
"In addition, we finalized a detailed North America segmentation analysis that has provided us information on how consumers make purchase decisions, in essence, codifying the customer journeys with Pentair and our products. This segmentation data helped inform us to re-organize into two reporting segments, Consumer Solutions, which are business-to-consumer related businesses, and Industrial Flow Technologies, which are primarily business-to-business oriented. This new segment structure is focused on better alignment around our product and service offerings by customer type to maximize the customer experience and drive profitable growth."
"Despite macro challenges in 2019, we made great progress with respect to our vision to build a high-performance growth culture. Our outlook for 2020 reflects us returning to growth and we continue to have a strong balance sheet to fund our most attractive growth opportunities, both organically and inorganically, while also returning capital to our shareholders. We continue to invest in our top priorities and have made solid progress in further positioning Pentair as a leading water treatment company."
OUTLOOK
The company introduces its 2020 GAAP EPS guidance of $2.36 to $2.41 and on an adjusted basis of $2.50 to $2.55. The company anticipates full year 2020 sales up approximately 1 to 3 percent on a reported basis and up approximately 2 to 4 percent on a core basis. The company expects to deliver full year free cash flow greater than 100 percent of net income.
In addition, the company introduces first quarter 2020 GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance of $0.44 to $0.47 and on an adjusted EPS basis of $0.48 to $0.51. The company expects first quarter sales to be up approximately 3 to 5 percent on a reported basis and up approximately 4 to 6 percent on a core basis compared to first quarter 2019.
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
In millions, except per-share data
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net sales
755.2
740.5
2,957.2
2,965.1
Cost of goods sold
481.0
472.5
1,905.7
1,917.4
Gross profit
274.2
268.0
1,051.5
1,047.7
% of net sales
36.3
36.2
35.6
35.3
Selling, general and administrative
134.2
135.3
540.1
534.3
% of net sales
17.8
18.3
18.3
18.0
Research and development
17.7
19.7
78.9
76.7
% of net sales
2.3
2.7
2.7
2.6
Operating income
122.3
113.0
432.5
436.7
% of net sales
16.2
15.3
14.6
14.7
Other expense (income):
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses
1.1
0.9
(2.2
7.3
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
17.1
Other expense (income)
8.8
1.6
(2.9
(0.1
Net interest expense
6.5
4.7
30.1
32.6
% of net sales
0.9
0.6
1.0
1.1
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
105.9
105.8
407.5
379.8
Provision for income taxes
3.0
11.6
45.8
58.1
Effective tax rate
2.8
11.0
11.2
15.3
Net income from continuing operations
102.9
94.2
361.7
321.7
(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
(5.1
(1.3
(6.0
25.7
Net income
97.8
92.9
355.7
347.4
Earnings (loss) per ordinary share
Basic
Continuing operations
0.61
0.55
2.14
1.83
Discontinued operations
(0.03
(0.01
(0.04
0.15
Basic earnings per ordinary share
0.58
0.54
2.10
1.98
Diluted
Continuing operations
0.61
0.54
2.12
1.81
Discontinued operations
(0.03
(0.01
(0.03
0.15
Diluted earnings per ordinary share
0.58
0.53
2.09
1.96
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
Basic
168.2
172.9
169.4
175.8
Diluted
169.3
174.0
170.4
177.3
Cash dividends paid per ordinary share
0.18
0.175
0.72
1.05
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
In millions
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
82.5
74.3
Accounts and notes receivable, net
502.9
488.2
Inventories
377.4
387.5
Other current assets
99.1
89.4
Total current assets
1,061.9
1,039.4
Property, plant and equipment, net
283.2
272.6
Other assets
Goodwill
2,258.3
2,072.7
Intangibles, net
339.2
276.3
Other non-current assets
196.9
145.5
Total other assets
2,794.4
2,494.5
Total assets
4,139.5
3,806.5
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
325.1
378.6
Employee compensation and benefits
71.0
111.7
Other current liabilities
352.9
328.4
Total current liabilities
749.0
818.7
Other liabilities
Long-term debt
1,029.1
787.6
Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits
96.4
90.0
Deferred tax liabilities
104.4
105.9
Other non-current liabilities
206.7
168.2
Total liabilities
2,185.6
1,970.4
Equity
1,953.9
1,836.1
Total liabilities and equity
4,139.5
3,806.5
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Years ended December 31
In millions
2019
2018
Operating activities
Net income
355.7
347.4
Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax
6.0
(25.7
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(3.5
(8.4
Depreciation
48.3
49.7
Amortization
31.7
34.9
(Gain) loss on sale of businesses
(2.2
7.3
Deferred income taxes
(18.4
(4.1
Share-based compensation
21.4
20.9
Trade name and other impairment
21.2
12.0
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
17.1
Pension and other post-retirement expense
1.9
13.2
Pension and other post-retirement contributions
(20.9
(8.9
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions
Accounts and notes receivable
(17.5
(15.3
Inventories
13.6
(40.1
Other current assets
(18.4
31.2
Accounts payable
(63.6
58.3
Employee compensation and benefits
(19.1
(22.8
Other current liabilities
(0.4
(3.3
Other non-current assets and liabilities
9.4
(5.3
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
345.2
458.1
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities of discontinued operations
7.8
(19.0
Net cash provided by operating activities
353.0
439.1
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(58.5
(48.2
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
0.6
0.2
Proceeds from (payments due to) sale of businesses
15.3
(12.8
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(287.8
(0.9
Other
(1.5
Net cash used for investing activities of continuing operations
(331.9
(61.7
Net cash used for investing activities of discontinued operations
(7.1
Net cash used for investing activities
(331.9
(68.8
Financing activities
Net receipts of commercial paper and revolving long-term debt
51.5
39.7
Proceeds from long-term debt
600.0
Repayments of long-term debt
(401.5
(675.1
Premium paid on early extinguishment of debt
(16.0
Distribution of cash from nVent, net of cash transferred
919.4
Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld
12.5
13.3
Repurchases of ordinary shares
(150.0
(500.0
Dividends paid
(122.7
(187.2
Other
(6.9
(2.0
Net cash used for financing activities
(17.1
(407.9
Change in cash held for sale
27.0
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
4.2
(1.4
Change in cash and cash equivalents
8.2
(12.0
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
74.3
86.3
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
82.5
74.3
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of the GAAP operating activities cash flow to the non-GAAP free cash flow (Unaudited)
Years ended December 31
In millions
2019
2018
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
345.2
458.1
Capital expenditures
(58.5
(48.2
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
0.6
0.2
Free cash flow from continuing operations
287.3
410.1
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities of discontinued operations
7.8
(19.0
Capital expenditures of discontinued operations
(7.4
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment of discontinued operations
2.3
Free cash flow
295.1
386.0
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited)
2019
In millions
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
Net sales
Aquatic Systems
220.5
270.6
218.7
275.5
985.3
Filtration Solutions
239.3
285.6
273.5
268.5
1,066.9
Flow Technologies
228.7
243.0
221.0
210.9
903.6
Other
0.4
0.3
0.4
0.3
1.4
Consolidated
688.9
799.5
713.6
755.2
2,957.2
Segment income (loss)
Aquatic Systems
52.4
76.8
54.8
84.9
268.9
Filtration Solutions
33.7
50.0
45.1
42.5
171.3
Flow Technologies
30.1
41.9
37.9
28.5
138.4
Other
(17.5
(14.6
(15.0
(15.2
(62.3
Consolidated
98.7
154.1
122.8
140.7
516.3
Return on sales
Aquatic Systems
23.8
28.4
25.1
30.8
27.3
Filtration Solutions
14.1
17.5
16.5
15.8
16.1
Flow Technologies
13.2
17.2
17.1
13.5
15.3
Consolidated
14.3
19.3
17.2
18.6
17.5
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited)
2018
In millions
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
Net sales
Aquatic Systems
240.4
276.2
232.7
276.8
1,026.1
Filtration Solutions
251.6
262.1
240.4
246.9
1,001.0
Flow Technologies
240.3
241.9
238.0
216.5
936.7
Other
0.3
0.4
0.3
0.3
1.3
Consolidated
732.6
780.6
711.4
740.5
2,965.1
Segment income (loss)
Aquatic Systems
60.0
79.6
59.9
78.1
277.6
Filtration Solutions
33.7
52.3
38.4
44.1
168.5
Flow Technologies
38.7
44.4
36.6
25.9
145.6
Other
(15.4
(12.2
(13.1
(14.2
(54.9
Consolidated
117.0
164.1
121.8
133.9
536.8
Return on sales
Aquatic Systems
25.0
28.8
25.7
28.2
27.1
Filtration Solutions
13.4
20.0
16.0
17.9
16.8
Flow Technologies
16.1
18.4
15.4
12.0
15.5
Consolidated
16.0
21.0
17.1
18.1
18.1
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2019 to the non-GAAP
excluding the effect of 2019 adjustments (Unaudited)
In millions, except per-share data
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
Net sales
688.9
799.5
713.6
755.2
2,957.2
Operating income
67.6
133.8
108.8
122.3
432.5
% of net sales
9.8
16.7
15.2
16.2
14.6
Adjustments:
Restructuring and other
1.1
6.7
5.9
7.3
21.0
Intangible amortization
8.2
8.3
7.6
7.6
31.7
Asset impairment
15.3
2.9
3.0
21.2
Inventory step-up
1.7
0.5
2.2
Deal related costs and expenses
4.2
4.2
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
0.6
1.9
0.5
0.5
3.5
Segment income
98.7
154.1
122.8
140.7
516.3
Return on sales
14.3
19.3
17.2
18.6
17.5
Net income from continuing operations-as reported
52.4
115.1
91.3
102.9
361.7
(Gain) loss on sale of businesses
(3.5
0.1
0.1
1.1
(2.2
Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market (gain) loss
(12.2
0.4
8.4
(3.4
Adjustments to operating income
30.5
18.4
13.5
17.9
80.3
Income tax adjustments
(5.4
(3.8
(7.4
(14.8
(31.4
Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted
74.0
117.6
97.9
115.5
405.0
Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported
0.30
0.68
0.54
0.61
2.12
Adjustments
0.13
0.01
0.04
0.07
0.26
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted
0.43
0.69
0.58
0.68
2.38
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of the GAAP year ending December 31, 2020 to the non-GAAP
excluding the effect of 2020 adjustments (Unaudited)
Forecast
In millions, except per-share data
First
Full
Net sales
approx
Up 3 5
approx
Up 1 3
Operating income
approx
Up 47 53
approx
Up 15 19
Adjustments:
Intangible amortization
approx
7
approx
28
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
approx
1
approx
4
Segment income
approx
Up 9 13
approx
Up 3 6
Net income from continuing operations-as reported
approx
$75 $81
approx
$397 $408
Adjustments to operating income
approx
7
approx
28
Income tax adjustments
approx
(1)
approx
(5)
Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted
approx
$81 $87
approx
$420 $431
Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported
approx
$0.44 $0.47
approx
$2.36 $2.41
Adjustments
approx
0.04
approx
0.14
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted
approx
$0.48 $0.51
approx
$2.50 $2.55
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Segment
For the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited)
Q4 Net Sales Growth
Full Year Net Sales Growth
Core
Currency
Acq.
Total
Core
Currency
Acq.
Total
Total Pentair
(0.6
(0.7
3.3
2.0
(1.3
(1.5
2.5
(0.3
Aquatic Systems
0.6
(0.3
(0.8
(0.5
(2.8
(0.4
(0.8
(4.0
Filtration Solutions
(1.7
(1.2
11.6
8.7
(0.7
(2.4
9.7
6.6
Flow Technologies
(1.0
(0.8
(0.7
(2.5
(0.4
(1.5
(1.6
(3.5
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Segment
For the Quarter Ending March 31, 2020 and Year Ending December 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
Forecast
Q1 Net Sales Growth
Full Year Net Sales Growth
Core
Currency
Acq.
Total
Core
Currency
Acq.
Total
Total Pentair
approx
4 6 %
(1) %
3 5 %
2 4 %
(1) %
1 3 %
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2018 to the non-GAAP
excluding the effect of 2018 adjustments (Unaudited)
In millions, except per-share data
First
Second
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Full
Year
Net sales
732.6
780.6
711.4
740.5
2,965.1
Operating income
92.7
122.6
108.4
113.0
436.7
% of net sales
12.7
15.7
15.2
15.3
14.7
Adjustments:
Restructuring and other
5.6
19.0
3.5
3.7
31.8
Intangible amortization
9.3
9.1
8.6
7.9
34.9
Tradename and other impairment
6.0
6.0
12.0
Corporate allocations
8.8
2.2
11.0
Deal related costs and expenses
2.0
2.0
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
0.6
5.2
|
1.3
1.3
8.4
Segment income
117.0
164.1
121.8
133.9
536.8
Return on sales
16.0
21.0
17.1
18.1
18.1
Net income from continuing operations-as reported
58.4
77.9
91.2
94.2
321.7
Loss on sale of businesses
5.3
0.9
0.2
0.9
7.3
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
17.1
17.1
Interest expense adjustment
6.0
2.4
8.4
Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market loss
2.2
1.4
3.6
Adjustments to operating income
23.7
36.3
12.1
19.6
91.7
Income tax adjustments
(4.5
(7.1
(10.3
(11.5
(33.4
Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted
88.9
127.5
95.4
104.6
416.4
Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported
0.32
0.44
0.52
0.54
1.81
Adjustments
0.17
0.27
0.02
0.06
0.54
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted
0.49
0.71
0.54
0.60
2.35
