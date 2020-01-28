

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - United Technologies Corp. (UTX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.14 billion, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $0.69 billion, or $0.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, United Technologies Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.68 billion or $1.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $19.55 billion from $18.04 billion last year.



United Technologies Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.68 Bln. vs. $1.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.94 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.84 -Revenue (Q4): $19.55 Bln vs. $18.04 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de