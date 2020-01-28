

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer price inflation rose in December after easing in the preceding month, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 1.60 percent year-on-year in December, after a 1.42 percent rise in November. In October, prices had increased 2.23 percent.



Prices for intermediate goods grew 2.79 percent annually in December and those of capital goods and consumer goods rose by 1.84 percent and 0.86 percent, respectively.



Domestic market prices increased 0.9 percent and non-domestic market prices gained 2.09 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.17 percent in December, following a 0.22 percent decrease in the prior month.



