

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $97.8 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $92.9 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $115.5 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $755.2 million from $740.5 million last year.



Pentair plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $115.5 Mln. vs. $104.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $755.2 Mln vs. $740.5 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 - $0.51



