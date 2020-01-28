

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Tuesday said it expects first-quarter Motorcycles segment revenue of approximately $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion, and fiscal 2020 motorcycles segment revenue of about $4.53 billion to $4.66 billion.



For the year, motorcycles segment operating margin as a percent of revenue is projected to be approximately 7 to 8 percent, while financial Services segment operating income would be approximately flat.



Further, the company said it advanced its More Roads to Harley-Davidson plan and is on-track to realize its expectation of significant growth in 2021.



More Roads to Harley-Davidson is the company's accelerated plan for growth that aims to deliver sustainable growth and build committed riders from 2018 through 2022.



Further, through 2027, the company plans to expand to 4 million total Harley-Davidson riders in the U.S., grow international business to 50 percent of annual Harley-Davidson Motor Co. revenue, and launch 100 new high impact motorcycles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HARLEY-DAVIDSON-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de