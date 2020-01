WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The South African Rand lost ground against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Tuesday, as investor fear that the coronavirus outbreak in China will have a negative impact on the economy.



The South African Rand dropped to a 1-1/2-month low of 14.71 against the greenback from Monday's closing value of 14.61. The currency is seen finding support around the 15.5 mark.



