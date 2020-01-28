

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $0.97 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $0.78 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $14.57 million from $12.39 million last year.



Sharps Compliance Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $0.97 Mln. vs. $0.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.06 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.03 -Revenue (Q2): $14.57 Mln vs. $12.39 Mln last year.



