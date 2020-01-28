Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RNRA ISIN: US8200171010 Ticker-Symbol: ZSC 
Stuttgart
28.01.20
08:03 Uhr
4,080 Euro
+0,180
+4,62 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SHARPS COMPLIANCE
SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP4,080+4,62 %