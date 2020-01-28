Hires Brandon Hole as Managing Director and Eric Seiden as Executive Director

Further Grows and Diversifies CIFC's Investment Solutions for Global Clientele

CIFC LLC ("CIFC"), a leading alternative credit specialist serving institutional investors globally, today announced that it has appointed Jason Horowitz as Head of U.S. High Yield Bond Investments to lead the expansion of CIFC's high yield investment business. In this new role, Mr. Horowitz is supported by seasoned high yield investment professionals, Managing Director Brandon Hole and Executive Director Eric Seiden. Mssrs. Horowitz, Hole and Seiden join CIFC from Millennium Management and are based in New York.

Steve Vaccaro, CEO and CIO of CIFC, said, "Jason, Brandon and Eric are accomplished credit professionals whose significant experience investing in high yield bonds will be instrumental to CIFC as we continue to expand the range and flexibility of our investment solutions for investors globally. We look forward to leveraging their complementary skillsets, alongside our deep bench of corporate credit research analysts, to identify and exploit unique, risk-adjusted opportunities in the high yield bond market across issuers and market environments."

Mr. Horowitz added, "CIFC is a global market leader in alternative credit and we are excited to join its talented team to help continue to develop dynamic investment products that meet investors' increasing appetite for exposure to high yield. CIFC's robust infrastructure and scalable investment process best position us to differentiate the firm's corporate credit platform and build upon its proven track record of investing across leveraged loans, high yield bonds and special situations credit."

The U.S. high yield bond team further strengthens and diversifies CIFC's business and follows a number of strategic hires and new products, including the launch of the firm's first structured credit UCITS fund, the appointment of Dan Robinson as Chief Investment Officer, Europe, and the addition of a distressed debt team led by Steven Gendal, Head of Distressed Credit.

Jason Horowitz

Mr. Horowitz brings over two decades of alternative investment experience to CIFC. Previously, he worked at Millennium Management where he served as Portfolio Manager for a long/short corporate credit hedge fund with an emphasis on U.S. high yield. Before that, Mr. Horowitz spent 13 years at Muzinich Co., most recently as a Portfolio Manager overseeing a long/short corporate credit hedge fund recognized for its outperformance by numerous industry awards throughout his tenure. He joined Muzinich Co. in 2005 as a research analyst. Prior to that, he served as an equity and high yield research analyst at Credit Suisse. Mr. Horowitz earned a B.A. in Sociology from Yeshiva University and an M.B.A. from Yale School of Management.

Brandon Hole

Mr. Hole joins CIFC from Millennium Management where he served as a Senior Analyst. Previously, he worked at Morgan Stanley for over a decade, most recently as Head of Corporate Credit Desk Analytics. Earlier in his career, he served as a Senior Analyst at Panton Capital Group and Vice President, High Yield Credit Research at Deutsche Bank Securities. Mr. Hole earned a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of New Orleans.

Eric Seiden

Mr. Seiden joins CIFC from Millennium Management where he served as a Trader providing extensive technical analysis to identify thematic trade ideas. Previously, he was Director of Trading at Fore Research Management, LP. He began his career as a Credit Analyst at Barclay Investments, Inc. Mr. Seiden earned a B.A. in Economics from Brandeis University.

About CIFC

Founded in 2005, CIFC is a credit specialist with over $26 billion of assets under management, specializing in corporate and structured credit strategies. Headquartered in New York, CIFC is a SEC registered investment adviser. It opened its London office in May 2018. Serving institutional investors globally, CIFC is one of the largest managers of senior secured corporate credit. For more information, visit: www.cifc.com

