Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN) As at close of business on 27-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 684.67p INCLUDING current year revenue 703.45p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 675.30p INCLUDING current year revenue 694.08p LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808 ---