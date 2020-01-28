Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills takes the "Ultratravel Collection Hotel of the Year" Award

Ultratravel Collection, a joint venture between Global Hotel Alliance ("GHA"), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands and operator of the award-winning, multi-brand loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, and multi-media brand Ultratravel, last night sponsored another glittering and star-studded awards ceremony. Held at the Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, the newest landmark destination for grand design and regal interior, the 13th annual ULTRAs celebrated the success of the leading travel companies in the world voted by the readers of The Telegraph's luxury travel magazine and members of the DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

Notably GHA's member brand Anantara received several nominations, including Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel for best hotel in Asia, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas and Niyama Private Islands Maldives for best hotel in the Indian Ocean and Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara for best hotel in the Middle East.

The award of the night for "Ultratravel Collection Hotel of the Year" went to Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills. The shortlist for this year's award had included Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin, Corinthia London, Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel, and the runner-up The Leela Palace Udaipur. The winner was selected through voting by DISCOVERY members, as well as a select group of celebrities who stayed at the nominated hotels, among whom were Sarah, Duchess of York; television celebrity and father of the British Prime Minister, Stanley Johnson; founder and CEO of Beautiful Destinations, Jeremy Jauncy; Sky's Formula 1 presenter Natalie Pinkham; American-Brazilian actor Morena Baccarin; and Indian television star Urvashi Dholakia.

Receiving the award from world-famous singer-songwriter, Ronan Keating, fellow-Irishman Bill Walshe, CEO of Viceroy Hotels Resorts, was thrilled with the recognition: "I am proud to receive this award and share the success with the team at Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills. An award reflecting the choice of the 16 million DISCOVERY members and some very discerning celebrities is an extremely meaningful achievement."

Addressing over 300 travel industry leaders and celebrity guests, Christopher Hartley, CEO of Global Hotel Alliance, told the audience that luxury travel is enduring and has always fascinated, excited and inspired people, with many of the evening's nominees being hotels that have remained at the pinnacle of luxury for over a century, such as Hotel Adlon Berlin, Hotel George V Paris and Raffles Hotel Singapore.

About Ultratravel Collection

Ultratravel Collection brings together hotels of distinction for the discerning traveller. Its membership is reserved for the very best hotels and resorts in the world genuinely luxurious and iconic properties that deliver the finest service and personalised guest experiences. Member hotels share an integrated global platform for guest recognition and loyalty rewards, the DISCOVERY programme from partner Global Hotel Alliance, as well as beneficial relationship with the multi-media brand Ultratravel, the other founding partner of Ultratravel Collection. For more information visit ultratravelcollection.com

About Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills

Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills epitomizes Hollywood glamour, capturing pure luxury and captivating experiences. A short stroll from Rodeo Drive, the 117-room all-suite hotel is renowned for its legendary elegance and unquestioned privacy. Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills is a home-away-from-home for celebrities, international dignitaries, and jet-setting luxury travellers that value exclusivity and accessibility. For more information, visit viceroybeverlyhills.com.

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005416/en/

Contacts:

Global Hotel Alliance

?Jelena Kezika, Strategic Planning Director

+97144214287, jelena.kezika@gha.com

Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills

Erika Gable, The Door

erika@thedooronline.com