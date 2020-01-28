

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.50 billion, or $5.29 per share. This compares with $1.25 billion, or $4.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $15.88 billion from $14.41 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.50 Bln. vs. $1.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.29 vs. $4.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.02 -Revenue (Q4): $15.88 Bln vs. $14.41 Bln last year.



