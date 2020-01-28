

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) initiated earnings outlook for the full-year 2020, while boosting annual net sales outlook.



For fiscal 2020, the company now expects earnings in a range of $23.65 to $23.95 per share. Net sales are now projected to be between $62.75 billion and $64.25 billion, up from the prior forecast of about $62.0 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $24.29 per share on net sales of $62.55 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said its financial outlook for 2020 does not include potential impacts to its programs, including the F-35 program, resulting from U.S. Government actions related to Turkey. Currently, it does not expect this event will have a material impact on its 2020 financial results.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LOCKHEED MARTIN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de