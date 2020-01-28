Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion to Release 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on February 11

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, will release its 2019 fourth quarter and year-end financial results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2019, before the market opens on Feb. 11, 2020.



Jim Zallie (https://www.ingredionincorporated.com/AboutUs/executiveleadershipteam/Zallie.html), president and chief executive officer, and James Gray (https://www.ingredionincorporated.com/AboutUs/executiveleadershipteam/Gray.html), executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call on Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/ (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/) in the "Events and Presentations" section, under "News and Events." Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

The Company also announced that it will present at 2 p.m. CT on Feb. 18 at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) (https://consumeranalystgroupny.com/agenda/) Conference in Boca Raton, Florida.

