Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JYNM ISIN: US4571871023 Ticker-Symbol: CNP 
Frankfurt
28.01.20
08:22 Uhr
83,50 Euro
+1,50
+1,83 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INGREDION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGREDION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,00
83,50
14:39
83,00
83,50
12:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2020 | 14:05
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion to Release 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on February 11

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, will release its 2019 fourth quarter and year-end financial results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2019, before the market opens on Feb. 11, 2020.

Jim Zallie (https://www.ingredionincorporated.com/AboutUs/executiveleadershipteam/Zallie.html), president and chief executive officer, and James Gray (https://www.ingredionincorporated.com/AboutUs/executiveleadershipteam/Gray.html), executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call on Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/ (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/) in the "Events and Presentations" section, under "News and Events." Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

The Company also announced that it will present at 2 p.m. CT on Feb. 18 at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) (https://consumeranalystgroupny.com/agenda/) Conference in Boca Raton, Florida.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing together the potential of people, nature and technology to create ingredient solutions that make life better. Visit ingredion.com (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/) for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


INGREDION-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)