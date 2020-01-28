Semiconductor company Tachyum Inc. announced today its participation as a Community Member in the Open Compute Project (OCP), an open consortium aiming to design and enable the delivery of the most-efficient server, storage and data center hardware for scalable computing.

Tachyum's Prodigy Universal Processor Chips unlock unprecedented performance, power efficiency and cost advantages to solve the most complex problems in big data analytics, deep learning, and mobile and large-scale computing, impacting a broad spectrum of markets and industries. By joining OCP, Tachyum is able to contribute its expertise to helping redesign existing technology to efficiently support the growing demands of the modern data center.

"Consortiums like OCP are an ideal venue for pursuing common-ground technical guidelines that ensure interoperability and the advancement of IT infrastructure components," said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, Tachyum founder and CEO. "OCP is being adopted not only by hyperscale, but now also by telecommunication companies, High Performance Computing (HPC) customers, companies operating large scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, and enterprise companies operating private cloud. This unprecedented unification and economy of scale allow just a few reference designs to address multiple large and growing markets. By joining the OCP Community, we have the opportunity to ensure that Tachyum's hardware and software solutions are best able to overcome the limitations of traditional IT infrastructures that have hampered organizations' abilities in regard to performance, power efficiency and cost."

Tachyum's Prodigy Universal Processor Chip is the smallest and fastest general purpose, 64-core processor developed to date, requiring 10x less processor power, and reducing processor cost by 3x. Prodigy will directly enable a 32-Tensor Exaflop supercomputer and allow the building of machines more powerful than the human brain by 2021, years ahead of industry expectations. Prodigy reduces data center annual TCO (total cost of ownership) by 4x, through its disruptive processor architecture and a smart compiler that has made many parts of the hardware found in typical processors redundant. Fewer transistors, fewer and shorter wires, due to a smaller, simpler core, translates into much greater speed and power efficiency for the Prodigy processor.

About Tachyum

Named for the Greek prefix "tachy," meaning speed, combined with the suffix "-um," indicating an element (e.g. lithium), Tachyum is meant to evoke the notion of "an element of speed." Tachyum was founded to develop and deliver disruptive intelligent information processing products. Tachyum's founders have a track record of solving problems caused by device physics in semiconductors to deliver transformational products to global markets, and are backed by IPM Growth, the Central Eastern European venture capital platform, as Tachyum's lead investor. For more information visit: http://tachyum.com.

About Open Compute Project

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP's collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry EDGE infrastructure.

