

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $107.82 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $646.78 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.6% to $5.13 billion from $6.30 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $107.82 Mln. vs. $646.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $2.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $5.13 Bln vs. $6.30 Bln last year.



