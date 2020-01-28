Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861114 ISIN: US6937181088 Ticker-Symbol: PAE 
Tradegate
28.01.20
14:01 Uhr
69,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,73 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PACCAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PACCAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,50
70,50
14:36
69,00
71,00
14:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PACCAR
PACCAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PACCAR INC69,00+0,73 %