

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - PACCAR (PCAR) reported that its net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 declined to $531.3 million or $1.53 per share from $578.1 million or $1.65 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Quarterly revenues of $6.12 billion, compared to the $6.28 billion in the previous year.



Net sales and revenues declined to $5.71 billion from $5.93 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter.



PACCAR declared cash dividends of $3.58 per share during 2019, a 16% increase compared to the $3.09 per share declared in 2018.



