

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The death toll from the new coronavirus has crossed 100 in China, where the number of infections is rising at an alarming rate.



The biggest leap in infections took place on Monday, as authorities confirmed that total cases increased to 4,515 from 2,835 the previous day.



An outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a new variety of coronavirus named '2019-nCoV' has so far killed 106 people in China.



The state-run Xin Hua news agency reported quoting the National Health Commission's daily report that 976 patients remained in critical conditions, and 60 people were discharged from hospital after recovery.



First detected in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province last month, the disease similar to pneumonia has spread to 30 provincial-level regions. Hubei is effectively in a lock-down.



While originally thought to have emerged from illegally traded wildlife at a seafood market in Wuhan, there are growing indications that person-to-person spread is happening.



Symptoms associated with this virus include fever, cough and acute respiratory infection. There is no specific cure or vaccine against it.



On Monday alone 1,771 new confirmed cases and 2,077 new suspected cases were reported.



Of 26 deaths reported on the day, 24 occurred in Hubei Province, one in Beijing and one in Hainan Province.



On Tuesday, China's Ministry of Education announced that the 2020 spring semester for schools will be postponed due to the outbreak.



Meanwhile, China's immigration administration urged its citizens to consider postponing travel abroad to curb spread of coronavirus.



Besides China, 2019-nCoV has been confirmed in 16 other countries, including the United States, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Macao and South Korea.



In the United States, infection has been detected in five people. 110 others from 26 states, who were either traveling in Wuhan or had contact with somebody who had recently traveled there, are under investigation.



Public health entry screening is going on in five international airports - Atlanta, Chicago San Francisco, New York's JFK and Los Angeles.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of people who are coming from Wuhan is declining with the aggressive closure of that city.



Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease, said that currently, the immediate health risk from the new virus to the general American public is low.



CDC said in a statement that it is likely there will be more cases of corona virus infection reported in the country in the coming days and weeks, likely including person-to-person spread.



