SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jan-2020 / 14:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *SDV 2025 ZDP plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/01/2020) of GBP60.91m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/01/2020) of GBP45.17m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 27/01/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 216.64p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 212.39p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 27/01/2020 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 43042 EQS News ID: 962381 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 28, 2020 08:20 ET (13:20 GMT)