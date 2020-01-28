Christophe Villemin adds significant global industrials experience to Searchlight

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. ("Searchlight" or "the Firm"), a leading global private investment firm, announced today the appointment of Christophe Villemin as a Senior Advisor.

Mr. Villemin brings over twenty years of industry experience to his new role. Mr. Villemin's broad expertise was honed at some of the world's largest industrial companies including the successful LBO of Constellium SE. In 1994, he joined Alcan and held various management positions in packaging and aluminum conversion in Europe and the United States. In 2002, he was appointed as General Manager, Alcan Rolled Products Valais in Switzerland and in 2005, President of Alcan Engineered Aluminum Products (EP), Packaging Automotive Rolled Products. Mr. Villemin also served as President of Rio Tinto Alcan Rolled Products until 2010 before being named President of Aerospace Transportation at Constellium N.V., a position he held from 2011 to 2013. Mr. Villemin has been an Operating Partner at Apollo Management, L.P. since 2015. He was a Director of Latécoère S.A. from 2015 to June 2019. In 2008, Mr. Villemin was distinguished as "Young Global Leader" of the World Economic Forum.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Villemin said: "I am delighted to join the Searchlight team. Right from the outset, the culture, flexibility and the disciplined investment approach at Searchlight has resonated with me above all else. I'm looking forward to bringing my knowledge of the US and European Industrial landscape to the firm to support its investment activity to create partnerships with management teams in this sector."

Oliver Haarmann, a Founding Partner of Searchlight, added: "We are very pleased to welcome Christophe to the firm and are confident that his skill-set and expertise will be an excellent complement to our platform. Christophe's impressive track record and deep industrial knowledge will significantly strengthen our capabilities in this domain."

About Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.

Searchlight is a global private investment firm with over $7 billion in assets under management and offices in New York, London and Toronto. Searchlight seeks to invest in businesses where its long-term capital and strategic support accelerate value creation for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.searchlightcap.com.

