Lifesize, a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, today released a new set of capabilities designed to help IT administrators more effectively monitor video meetings in progress, identify potential disruptions and remotely support video conferencing through the Lifesize Admin Console. Available immediately worldwide, Lifesize customers can now leverage powerful new real-time reporting, refreshed dashboards and live meeting statistics to monitor network performance, call quality and organization-wide video conferencing usage. Such analytics and insights allow admins to proactively avert and promptly address technical obstacles that detract from users' meeting experiences.

"Video meetings contain a wealth of data that's only just now being tapped; real-time reporting and live meeting statistics reveal substantive, actionable insights about a meeting's quality and how to diagnose any issues with the technologies powering it," said Michael Helmbrecht, chief operating officer for Lifesize. "Lifesize has always been committed to making IT admins more effective, independent stewards of the ideal video meeting experience, and these features are in direct support of that mission."

With real-time reporting and live meeting statistics, admins can view a summary of total calls and total minutes used across their account, broken out by day, user, device type (web app, desktop app, mobile app or meeting room system) and platform (iOS, Android, Mac or Windows). Within specific meetings, admins can monitor participants, including their geographic location via a live map view and join/leave time, as well as whether the meeting is being recorded, whether content is being presented and by whom.

Admins can now better understand how users are meeting over video conferencing, assess different network setups and immediately diagnose technical issues. Delving into metrics around both video and audio content sent and received by each participant or device on a live or past meeting allows them to take action without having to contact customer support. Real-time reporting includes graphs for video and audio bitrate, packet loss, video resolution and presentation content resolution. Later in the first quarter of 2020, Lifesize will also provide an automated call quality rating for participants in both live and past meetings, informing admins about a meeting's overall technical health at a glance.

"We use live meeting dashboard views almost daily to monitor video streams, meeting rooms and classes we actively have on Lifesize across our campuses and beyond, including where and what devices students call in from," said Mike Hellings, multimedia manager at Kansas City University. "The Lifesize Admin Console already allows us to remotely manage all our meetings and Icon room systems from a lone IT office, and we look forward to using even more advanced capabilities in the future."

With real-time reporting and live meeting statistics built into the Admin Console, Lifesize customers can access their interactive hub for video conferencing data and insights to:

Understand usage and requirements. Properly allocate network resources and centrally manage global video conferencing deployments by keeping tabs on deep analytics into video, audio and content sharing tendencies, as well as participant location and device.

Properly allocate network resources and centrally manage global video conferencing deployments by keeping tabs on deep analytics into video, audio and content sharing tendencies, as well as participant location and device. Assure premier meeting experiences. Ensure every user in the organization enjoys a consistent, uninterrupted high-definition video collaboration experience every time they meet by monitoring call quality on a regular basis or in real time for high priority meetings.

Ensure every user in the organization enjoys a consistent, uninterrupted high-definition video collaboration experience every time they meet by monitoring call quality on a regular basis or in real time for high priority meetings. Troubleshoot rapidly and confidently. Proactively diagnose and respond to technical issues in a data-driven manner faster and more efficiently with new at-a-glance views of live and past meeting health.

To learn more about the Lifesize Admin Console or watch a demo of real-time reporting and live meeting statistics, visit: https://www.lifesize.com/en/video-conferencing-app/admin-console.

