

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sell-off seen in the previous session, stocks may move back to the upside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 135 points.



Bargain hunting may contribute to early strength on Wall Street, as some traders look to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels after the steep drop seen on Monday.



Buying interest may remain somewhat subdued, however, as lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak could lead to some reluctance to get back into the markets.



Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of quarterly results from tech giant Apple (AAPL) after the close of today's trading.



Dow components United Technologies (UTX), Pfizer (PFE) and 3M (MMM) all reported their quarterly results this morning.



United Technologies reported results that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines, while Pfizer and 3M both reported weaker than expected earnings.



In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods rebounded by much more than anticipated in the month of December.



The report said durable goods orders surged up by 2.4 percent in December after tumbling by a revised 3.1 percent in November.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to rise by 0.5 percent compared to the 2.1 percent slump that had been reported for the previous month.



Orders for transportation equipment led the rebound, spiking by 7.6 percent in December after plunging by 8.3 percent in November.



Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged down by 0.1 percent in December after falling by 0.4 percent in November. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent uptick.



Shortly after the start of trading, the Conference Board is due to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of January. The consumer confidence index is expected to rise to 127.8 in January after edging down to 126.5 in December.



Stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Monday, extending the notable pullback seen over the course of last Friday's session. With the sell-off on the day, the major averages retreated further from their recent record highs.



The major averages showed a steep drop at the start of trading and remained firmly negative throughout the session. The Dow tumbled 453.93 points or 1.5 percent to 28,535.80, the Nasdaq plunged 175.60 points or 1.9 percent to 9,139.31 and the S&P 500 slumped 51.84 points or 1.6 percent to 3,243.63.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.6 percent, while South Korea's Kospi plummeted by 3.1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has risen by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 0.5 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.23 to $53.37 a barrel after tumbling $1.05 to $53.14 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after climbing $5.50 to $1,577.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $3.50 to $1,573.90 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 109.04 yen compared to the 108.90 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1008 compared to yesterday's $1.1019.



