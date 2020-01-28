The market will witness an incremental growth of USD 43.75 billion between 2020-2024
The report, global bunker fuel market 2020-2024, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and type for the forecast period 2020-2024.
The report on the global bunker fuel market includes:
Global Bunker Fuel Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2024: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Regional Segmentation
- Type Segmentation
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Global Bunker Fuel Market 2020-2024: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- BP Plc
- Chevron Corp.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.
- Ocean Bunkering Services (Pte.) Ltd.
- PetroChina Co. Ltd.
- Qatar Petroleum
- Rosneft Oil Co.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- TOTAL SA
Global Bunker Fuel Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic landscape
- APAC size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
Global Bunker Fuel Market Landscape 2020-2024: Type Segmentation
- High sulfur fuel size and forecast 2019-2024
- Low sulfur fuel size and forecast 2019-2024
Increasing global volume of seaborne trade will drive the global bunker fuel market
Seaborne transportation plays a crucial role in cross-border transportation, supports supply chains, and enables international trade. It promotes the integration of economies and trade between regions, brings together customers and industries, and supports the growth of manufacturing. The growing prominence of seaborne transportation across economies is driving the need for bunker fuel to fuel ships that carry commodities across regions around the world.
Development of scrubber technology An emerging trend in the global bunker fuel market
When the ships are outside emission control areas, the emission of sulfur must be reduced to 0.5% to comply with the stringent norms by 2020 that are related to emissions. A short-term solution in overcoming the challenge of the shipping industry in reducing the sulfur emissions is the application of marine scrubbers. The installation of marine scrubbers allows the use of high-sulfur fuel as bunker fuel. This will drive the consumption of bunker fuel and boost the market growth.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2020
- Market size and forecast 2020-2024
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Development of scrubber technology
- Development of emulsified fuels
- Adoption of modular mini refineries
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
