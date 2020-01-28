The market will witness an incremental growth of USD 43.75 billion between 2020-2024

The report, global bunker fuel market 2020-2024, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and type for the forecast period 2020-2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005468/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global bunker fuel market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the global bunker fuel market includes:

Global Bunker Fuel Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2024: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Regional Segmentation Type Segmentation

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Global Bunker Fuel Market 2020-2024: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification BP Plc Chevron Corp. Exxon Mobil Corp. Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. Ocean Bunkering Services (Pte.) Ltd. PetroChina Co. Ltd. Qatar Petroleum Rosneft Oil Co. Royal Dutch Shell Plc TOTAL SA



Global Bunker Fuel Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic landscape

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Global Bunker Fuel Market Landscape 2020-2024: Type Segmentation

High sulfur fuel size and forecast 2019-2024

Low sulfur fuel size and forecast 2019-2024

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Increasing global volume of seaborne trade will drive the global bunker fuel market

Seaborne transportation plays a crucial role in cross-border transportation, supports supply chains, and enables international trade. It promotes the integration of economies and trade between regions, brings together customers and industries, and supports the growth of manufacturing. The growing prominence of seaborne transportation across economies is driving the need for bunker fuel to fuel ships that carry commodities across regions around the world.

Development of scrubber technology An emerging trend in the global bunker fuel market

When the ships are outside emission control areas, the emission of sulfur must be reduced to 0.5% to comply with the stringent norms by 2020 that are related to emissions. A short-term solution in overcoming the challenge of the shipping industry in reducing the sulfur emissions is the application of marine scrubbers. The installation of marine scrubbers allows the use of high-sulfur fuel as bunker fuel. This will drive the consumption of bunker fuel and boost the market growth.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2020

Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/bunker-fuel-market-industry-analysis?IRTNTR40326

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Development of scrubber technology

Development of emulsified fuels

Adoption of modular mini refineries

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

For More Information: Click Here

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005468/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com