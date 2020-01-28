Vancouver, British Columbia - (NewsFile Corp - January 28, 2020) - Codebase Ventures (CSE: CODE) (FSE: C5B) (OTCQB: BKLLF), an investment company, announced that its recently formed wholly-owned subsidiary, Titan Shrooms & Psychedelics Inc., created to spearhead its investments into the exciting, emerging market for mental health treatments using mushrooms and psychedelics, has made its initial investment.

Titan has invested $50,000, by way of a debt facility, in the Red Light Holland Corp., a company based in the Netherlands with a focus on the production, growth and sales of truffle based products in compliance with all applicable laws.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_b1wahi9c/Codebase-Subsidiary-Titan-Shrooms-Psychedelics-announces-investment-in-Red-Light-Holland-Corp

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Codebase" in the search box.

Red Light Holland believes in the entourage effect of 'whole fungi' medicine and is designed to profit off of the entire truffle, including the proven psilocybin compound. Red Light Holland is distinguishing itself from other clinically studied treatments that use a very expensive synthetic compound in an isolate state, thereby eliminating the fungi entourage effects, which the company believes are critical to the efficacy of the medicines that the company plans to produce.

For most, psychedelic drugs conjure up images of the 1960's, hippies tripping out on LSD or magic mushrooms. But, as Anderson Cooper reported earlier this year, these powerful, mind-altering substances are now being studied seriously by scientists inside some of the country's foremost medical research centers, where they are being used to treat depression, anxiety and addiction.

Brian Keane, Director, stated: "We believe Codebase shareholders will benefit from Red Light Holland's unique approach with its focus on truffles and whole fungi medicine, moving away from synthetic alternatives. Titan's initial investment is the first step in building a portfolio to give our shareholders a front row seat to the mushrooms and psychedelics sector as it builds significant momentum. Titan's mandate is to leverage its deep relationships globally to offer the best exposure available at the forefront of this burgeoning sector, to the benefit of Codebase shareholders."

Codebase, through Titan Shrooms & Psychedelics, is actively seeking investment opportunities at the forefront of the mushroom and micro-dosing psychedelic healthcare sector and is not averse to taking management positions as it relates to companies in which they are investing. Codebase may invest up to $2 million in such opportunities going forward.

As an investment company, CodeBase's mission statement is to make strategic investments in those fields where emerging, innovative technology has the potential to upend traditional models and deliver the greatest value to shareholders.

The three core areas of focus for the company's investments include Mushrooms and Psychedelics where the company is actively looking for investment opportunities at the forefront of the mushroom and micro-dosing psychedelic space. In the technology sector, the company's portfolio also includes Pressland, a media intelligence enterprise platform dedicated to trust and transparency in news production and Arcology, a radically new blockchain ecosystem that uses AI and machine learning to optimize its unique hierarchical network structure. In the cannabis sector, the company has a position in World High Life, which is active in the new frontier of UK and European CBD health & wellness, which recently acquired Love Hemp, the UK's number one supplier of CBD products.

For more information please visit the company's website www.codebase.ventures, contact Brian Keane, Director, at 778-806-5150 or email ir@codebase.ventures.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51881