Thermally Conductive Additives Market Size to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

Thermally Conductive Additives Market: Highlights

Thermally conductive plastics are challenging traditional materials, such as metals (notably aluminum) and ceramics, as these plastics offer a gamut of advantages including lightweight, low cost, easy moldability, and ability to develop custom parts. Apart from these advantages, these plastics also offer more in the form of thermal stability, impact strength, and resistance to scratch and abrasion. Thermal conductivity in plastics provide the ability to meet demanding engineering requirements in many applications more cost-effectively than other materials including metals, ceramics, and other plastics. There is a need for greater thermal conductivity for the surrounding thermoplastic, elastomeric and thermoset components due to rising demand for miniaturization of electronic components/systems, weight-saving initiatives in the transportation industry, and increasing demand for electric vehicles.

There are two types of thermally conductive additives: carbon and ceramic. Carbon-based additives are thermally as well as electrically conductive, whereas ceramic-based additives are thermally conductive and electrically insulative. Graphite is the most popular carbon-based thermally conductive additive, having low cost with desired performance. Among ceramic-based thermally conductive additives, boron nitride is majorly used in the industry.

As per Stratview Research, the thermally conductive additives market is projected to grow at an excellent rate over the next five years to reach US$ 1,117.1 million in 2025. Several factors are positively impacting the growth of these additives in various end-use industries out of which the most common driver is the inherent advantages of thermally conductive additives. Furthermore, the current penetration of thermally conductive plastics is diminutive but has been increasing at an impressive rate, especially in the E&E, automotive, and LED lighting applications, taking the overall growth of the market to the next level. For instance, thermally conductive plastics are increasingly preferred in the headlight and under-the-hood parts in the automotive industry, driven by their lightweight along with excellent thermal stability.

Based on the plastic type, thermoplastic is likely to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. The rapid increase in the production of electric vehicles, miniaturization of electronic devices, and proliferating demand for lightweight materials in the transportation industry are generating a strong demand for thermally conductive additives. The thermoplastic conductive additives market is further segmented as polyamide (PA 6 & PA 66), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polycarbonate (PC), and others, where polyamide is likely to maintain its supremacy in the market during the forecast period. Similarly, the thermoset conductive additives market is further segmented as epoxy, phenolic, and others.

Based on the material type, the market is classified as graphite, boron nitride, and others. Graphite is likely to maintain its lead in the market till 2025. Graphite is the best option if electrical conductivity and high thermal conductivity are required in a plastic compound. It is preferred due as it costs approximately half of the boron nitride additives.

Based on the end-use industry type, the market is classified as E&E, automotive, LED lighting, consumer goods, and others. E&E is likely to remain the most dominant demand generator, whereas automotive is likely to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in the market during the forecast period. As electronic devices are becoming smaller yet more powerful with every generation, the importance for thermally conductive and electrically insulative plastics for enclosures of these devices has been rising tremendously.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the largest and the fastest-growing thermally conductive additives market during the forecast period, driven by China. A significant increase in the demand for smart electronics, LED lights, and electric vehicles in the country will continue to boost the demand during the forecast period. Despite weakening economic growth of China and India, both countries are estimated to remain the most attractive markets in years to come as there has been an incessant shift of the electrical & electronics industry from the developed markets to both the countries.

Key players in the market are Imerys, The 3M Company, Showa Denko K.K., Momentive Performance Materials, and Asbury Carbons. Development of advanced additives targeting higher performance, formation of mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations with OEMs for the joint development of thermally conductive additives are some of the strategies adopted by the major players in order to gain a competitive edge in the market.

This report studies the global thermally conductive additives market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Thermally Conductive Additives Market, By Plastic Type

Thermoplastic Conductive Additives (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Thermoset Conductive Additives (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Thermally Conductive Additives Market, By Material Type

Graphite (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Boron Nitride (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Thermally Conductive Additives Market, By End-Use Industry Type

E&E (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

LED Lighting (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Consumer Goods (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Thermally Conductive Additives Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Italy , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

