Through collaboration with like-minded partners, the brand demonstrates an ongoing commitment to ingredient transparency and more sustainable packaging fostering healthy plants and hair.

Herbal Essences believes in the positive power of nature, the important role plants play in the world's future, as well as plants' role in developing haircare products. Therefore, the brand is continuing its commitment to ingredient transparency and sustainable packaging with a series of introductions and improvements in 2020.

Commitment to Ingredient Transparency

Herbal Essences understands that consumers want to make informed choices about the products they use; that's why the brand believes in complete transparency when it comes to exactly what's in our bottles. As part of this commitment to ingredient transparency, this month, Herbal Essences launched its new Potent Aloe Collection with sustainably and responsibly sourced Aloe vera from Mexico. The Collection contains real, high quality botanicals and plant extracts that are authenticated by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew a world leader in botanical science.

"Herbal Essences continues to work with the scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew to confirm the identity of the brand's plant extracts," shares Professor Monique Simmonds, Deputy Director of Science for the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. "Not all plant extracts are equal; how the plant is farmed, harvested and extracted impacts the quality."

Additionally, Herbal Essences is continuing to offer products that meet the strict standards of the Environmental Working Group, a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to protecting human health and the environment. With the launch of the Potent Aloe Collection, Herbal Essences now offers six shampoos that meet these standards and are free from the EWG's "chemicals of concern." The brand also voluntarily discloses all product fragrance components and is globally recognized as a PETA Cruelty-Free brand, which means its products and ingredients are not being tested on animals.

Ongoing Development of Sustainable Packaging

Herbal Essences understands the impact that packaging has on the environment and continues to identify new packaging solutions that promote sustainability. The brand is continuing its relationship with recycling innovator TerraCycle by once again offering three limited-edition Beach Plastic bottles, beginning in March at Walmart and Dollar General. Twenty-five percent of each beach plastic bottle is made with plastic waste directly collected from oceans, rivers and other water ways. This bottle transforms non-recyclable, plastic waste into recyclable plastic bottles. In addition, the classic Herbal Essences Collections you know and love, including Hello Hydration, Body Envy and Color Me Happy, are now available in recyclable bottles.

"Transparency and sustainability continue to be at the core of Herbal Essences' innovation," says Jennifer Thompson, Associate Brand Director, NA Herbal Essences. "This year, we're eager to continue collaborating with partners with similar missions that help us set new standards and help everyone experience the positive power of nature."

To learn more about the brand's sustainability initiatives, please visit https://herbalessences.com/en-us/our-philosophy/sustainability.

About Herbal Essences

At Herbal Essences, we know it's only natural to be different. In fact, nature nurtures diversity and so do we. We protect diversity in plants and embrace it in people and in our products. We see beauty in all plants, all people and all places. And when we don't see it, we create it. We are committed to diverse ingredients, inclusively designed products and partnerships with experts and organizations that protect preserve the planet for all nature lovers. Now we've partnered with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, to endorse our real botanicals in Herbal Essences bio:renew. We believe in the positive power of nature. We're proud to be naturally cruelty-free and acknowledged for it by PETA.

To learn more about Herbal Essences visit www.herbalessences.com, or follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/HerbalEssences, Twitter: twitter.com/HerbalEssences and Instagram: @herbalessences.

About Procter Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew is a world-famous scientific organization, internationally respected for its outstanding collections as well as its scientific expertise in plant diversity, conservation and sustainable development in the UK and around the world. Kew Gardens is a major international and a top London visitor attraction. Kew's 132 hectares of landscaped gardens, and Wakehurst, Kew's Wild Botanic Garden, attract over 2.5 million visits every year. Kew Gardens was made a UNESCO World Heritage Site in July 2003 and celebrates its 260th anniversary in 2019. Wakehurst is home to Kew's Millennium Seed Bank, the largest wild plant seed bank in the world. RBG Kew receives approximately one third of its funding from Government through the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and research councils. Further funding needed to support RBG Kew's vital work comes from donors, membership and commercial activity including ticket sales.

