Eros International PLC (NYSE:EROS) ("Eros"), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, announced today that Prem Parameswaran, Group Chief Financial Officer and President of Eros International Plc's North America operations, was sworn in yesterday as a member of President Donald J. Trump's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders ("AAPI").

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to members of President Donald J. Trump's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders at the White House in celebration of the Lunar New Year. Key Administration officials speaking at the event included co-chairs of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans Pacific Islanders U. S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia also gave remarks. This is the first time that there were three Cabinet members present for the swearing-in of the Commissioners with the Vice President. This demonstrates President Trump's commitment to Asian and Indian Americans.

Prem Parameswaran, Group Chief Financial Officer and President of North America Operations, said of the appointment, "As an Indian American from New York and the son of Indian immigrants who came to this country as students in pursuit of the American dream, I am honored by this appointment. I will undertake this responsibility very seriously and look forward to working with co-Chairman Elaine Chao, Secretary of Transportation, as well as my fellow-members of the President's Advisory Commission to improve the health, education and economic status of AAPI communities in the United States."

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000+ Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to 177.7 million registered users and 23.5 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005562/en/

Contacts:

Mark Carbeck

Chief Corporate and Strategy Officer

Eros International Plc

+44 207 258 9909

mark.carbeck@erosintl.com

Media:

Erica Bartsch

Sloane Company

+1 212 446 1875

ebartsch@sloanepr.com