MAXIM: Megan Thee Stallion, Russ and More Join The Chainsmokers as Performers at The 2020 Maxim Big Game Experience in Miami

Latin Artists Emilia, Luis Figueroa and MYA to Perform at MAXIM's Annual Event During the Biggest Weekend in Sports

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / Today, In the Know Experiences and MAXIM announced Megan Thee Stallion, Russ, Chase B, Emilia, Luis Figueroa and MYA as the newest additions to the dynamic lineup of performers for the 2020 MAXIM Big Game Experience taking place on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The star-studded evening will feature previously announced artists including GRAMMY Award-Winning performers The Chainsmokers, Miami's own Rick Ross, and DJ duo the Lost Kings. In collaboration with Columbia Records, the highly anticipated annual event will play host to the biggest names in sports, entertainment and music at a one-of-a-kind, exclusive 40,000 square waterfront foot pop-up venue on Biscayne Bay, which is accessible by land, air or sea.

Known for her chart-topping hit "Hot Girl Summer," renowned rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, will take center stage for an energetic live performance. Guests will also get to hear Atlanta rapper, Russ, perform some of his multi-platinum hits as he celebrates the release of his brand-new album "SHAKE THE SNOW GLOBE," which officially drops on January 31st.

In the spirit of the evening's Havana Nights theme, organizers have announced three talented Latin performers will make their Big Game Weekend debut. Making a big impact through various hit singles, such as Billboard Argentina's Hot 100 track "Recalienta", Emilia is one of the top female stars to watch in Latin music. Multi-Platinum Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, Luis Figueroa, who just released his new single, "Te Deseo" will also perform. Luis' star is quickly ascending and he's on track to become the next big Latin pop sensation following the success of his Billboard chart debut, "La Especialista" earlier this year. Lastly, MYA composed of multifaceted actors, singer-songwriters, pop duo Maxi Espíndola and Agus Bernasconi, became a Latin pop sensation with their hit single "Te Olvidaré" alongside Pedro Capó.

The soiree will feature interactive brand activations encouraging guests to immerse themselves within the many live experiences. Newly announced brand partners include Absolut Elyx introducing a one-of-a-kind Ford Bronco beverage bar, wellness brand, and Liquid I.V., offering customized cocktails, using their all-natural hydration product in drinks such as the LIVtini and the LIVarita, and a customized ball pit for guests to enjoy. Cantu Beauty will also be offering samples and swag as they unveil their newly launched Avocado Collection with an interactive swing photo moment at this year's event. The Avocado Collection was created with all hair types in mind to help hydrate, define, and seal in moisture.

Various food options will be offered throughout the night including former NFLer Al "Bubba" Baker's Bubba's Boneless Ribs, wings, fries and sides from Texas founded restaurant Wingstop, Miami based food truck TAIGOs Tacos and the ultimate late-night pizza from Pizza Hut. Additionally, the Chainsmokers' own craft tequila brand JAJA Tequila will serve as the official tequila of the night. Attendees will also be gifted with product giveaways from brand partners including Defiance Fuel, Rowdy Energy, KJL CBD, and Zen, among others.

For additional details, sponsorship opportunities, hospitality, and experiential table and ticket packages or to inquire about programming opportunities at the one-of-a-kind venue, please email maximsb@itkexp.com or visit https://maximsb2020.com/.

ABOUT MAXIM

MAXIM is a luxury lifestyle brand with a voice that is aspirational and inspirational. It publishes 11 editions distributed in 75 countries. MAXIM celebrates the best of the best by covering the most beautiful women in the world, exotic destinations, supercars, as well as self-made business titans and superstar athletes.

ABOUT IN THE KNOW EXPERIENCES

In the Know Experiences is a full-service lifestyle company, with strong areas of expertise in the luxury travel, private events, fashion, nightlife and marketing industries. With over a decade of experience, we specialize in managing front of house operations and overseeing ticket, table and hospitality sales for premier events around the globe. Past notable events that In the Know Experiences' handled all ticketing and event hospitality include The Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party in various locations, the MAXIM Big Game Party in New York City and Atlanta, Playboy Super Bowl 50 Party in San Francisco and more...

