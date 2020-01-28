Listing of Train Alliance Sweden AB (Publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm, 2020-01-28 16:23 CET -- Nasdaq Stockholm has assessed that Train Alliance Sweden AB (Publ), company number 556785-5241, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Train Alliance Sweden AB (Publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and that the company fulfills the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be February 20, 2020. The company has 9,715,426 shares as per today's date, of which 2,000,000 are A shares and the remaining 7,715,426 are B shares. Short name: TRAIN B -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares (B class) to be listed: 7,715,426 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012904779 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 189025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556785-5241 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------------------------- 2000 Industrials --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on +46840942747.