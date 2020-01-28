The global men's coats, jackets, and suits market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005495/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global men's coats, jackets, and suits market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rising disposable incomes, growth in purchasing power, and increasing fashion consciousness are driving the consumer demand for premium and luxury products that provide a high level of comfort and durability. This is encouraging vendors to focus on expanding their product portfolios by increasing R&D efforts and collaborating with renowned designers. This is leading to the incorporation of advanced features and innovative designs in men's coats, jackets, and suits, that are priced higher than ordinary products. This is resulting in product premiumization along with portfolio expansion.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40839

As per Technavio, the rise in the adoption of sustainable manufacturing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Market: Rise in the Adoption of Sustainable Manufacturing

Many vendors in the market are increasingly adopting sustainable manufacturing practices to reduce their impact on the environment. Similarly, some vendors operating in the market have signed a "Fashion Pact" with more than 30 global fashion and textile companies to reduce the adverse impact of the fashion industry on the environment. This is ensuring the manufacture of products using eco-friendly methods. For instance, Inditex uses 100% organic, sustainable, or recycled cotton, linen, and polyester in all its eight retail brands. The adoption of such sustainable manufacturing practices by key vendors will have a positive impact on the growth of the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market during the forecast period.

"Increased demand for customized/tailored coats and suits and rising emphasis on improving customer experience will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Men's Coats, Jackets, and Suits Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global men's coats, jackets, and suits marketby geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and distribution channels (offline and online).

The APAC region led the global men's coats, jackets, and suits market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The increased entry of global brands and products in the regional market with the higher introduction and adoption of premium products will influence the growth of men's coats, jackets, and suit market size in this region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Distribution Channel Segmentation

Offline

Online

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005495/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com