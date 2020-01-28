Dragonfly Biosciences Ltd Expands CBD Portfolio

Range of DragonflyCBDFlavoured Oils Launched

DragonflyCBD , one of Europe's leading producers of CBD products, is expanding its product portfolio to include a limited edition range of four new flavoured variants

From 4th February 2020, DragonflyCBD will be expanding its scope of Cannabidiol (CBD) Oils to include a range of limited edition flavoured variants:

Orange

Mint

Anise

Cinnamon

The new DragonflyCBDFlavoured Range of Oils will be available via dragonflycbd.com and will join the existing DragonflyCBD range, which is currently also available in full via the company's e-commerce platform.

The four new limited edition DragonflyCBDFlavoured Range of Oils are formulated with 500mg Narrow-Spectrum CBD extract per 10ml bottle. With a lighter taste and consistency, the Narrow-Spectrum formulation from DragonflyCBDis an ideal base for taking on the punchy, natural flavourings used in this range.

Chief Operating Officer for Dragonfly Biosciences, Hannah Skingle noted: "At Dragonfly Biosciences we are committed to supplying and empowering the CBD community by creating high-quality products and driving market sector innovation. Through insights from ongoing consumer research, there is a great need on the market to supply CBD in varying formats, flavours and tastes. We believe our new range of four flavoured oils, which will initially be launched as part of a limited edition initiative, will help make CBD more accessible to the growing numbers of people keen to try the compound."

Headquartered in the UK, Dragonfly Biosciences is one of the largest producers of CBD products in Europe. It is also one of the few companies that controls every stage of the process, from farming through to extraction and product formulation. Every product comes with across-the-board certification and compliance (non-GMO, GMP manufactured, THC-free), ensuring high-grade CBD every time.

Hannah Skingle is available for interview to discuss DragonflyCBD and recent developments in the booming UK CBD market.

For more information, please visit https://dragonflycbd.com .

Product information

Orange 500mg (5%) 10ml - RRP £40

Mint 500mg (5%) 10ml - RRP £40

Anise 500mg (5%) 10ml - RRP £40

Cinnamon 500mg (5%) 10ml - RRP £40

About Dragonfly Biosciences

Dragonfly Biosciences is a leading producer of CBD and Cannabis-derived extracts. It nurtures all its products from seed to shelf: growing Cannabis sativa L. organically, using a unique extraction process and formulating under GMP conditions. Its range of DragonflyCBD oil is available to buy from leading pharmacy-chains, independent pharmacies and leading supermarkets in strengths of 270mg to 2000mg. Supplying both branded products and bulk formulations, Dragonfly Biosciences hopes to set the bar for quality and build a responsible industry from the grass roots up.

+44-(0)20-7111-0807

info@dragonflycbd.com