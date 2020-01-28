Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes from Towd Point Mortgage Funding 2020 Auburn 14 Plc (TPMF 2020-AU14), a static RMBS securitisation. The underlying collateral consists of £855.5 million seasoned first lien mortgages that are predominantly secured by buy-to-let (BTL) properties located in the UK. The mortgages were originated by Capital Home Loans Limited (CHL) between 1994 and 2014. The issuance of TPMF 2020-AU14 is expected to be the refinance of the existing Towd Point Mortgage Funding Auburn 11 transaction.

KBRA's rating approach incorporates a review and analysis of the loan originator, servicer and other key transaction counterparties, a review of the Agreed Upon Procedure Report, use of the KBRA European Mortgage Model (KEMM) for UK mortgages to analyse collateral and borrower attributes, an assessment of the securitisation framework from a structural and legal perspective, and ongoing surveillance of the transaction. This analysis is further described in KBRA's European RMBS Rating Methodology.

