Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Ray McInerney has been named Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Officer in the agency's Office of FOIA Services. This office promotes transparency in government by making SEC records available to the public and providing a timely and efficient response to each of the nearly 14,000 requests for SEC documents and records the agency receives each year.

Mr. McInerney joined the SEC as a FOIA Branch Chief in 2012 from the Department of the Interior, where he served as the FOIA Officer for the Office of the Secretary. Since joining the SEC, he has developed and implemented a wide range of FOIA best practices for the SEC's award-winning FOIA program, including extensive FOIA training for the Office of FOIA Services and other SEC staff. Mr. McInerney is also leading the SEC's efforts to maximize the use of technology in order to provide a more streamlined experience for requesters seeking SEC records.

"The SEC has a well-deserved reputation of being the "Gold Standard' in FOIA administration within the Federal government," said Barry Walters, the SEC's Chief FOIA Officer. "We look forward to Ray's ability to maintain that high standard in his new role as the FOIA Officer."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead such a talented and exceptional team of FOIA professionals," said Mr. McInerney. "As a group, we are all committed to carrying out the basic purpose of FOIA, which is to ensure an informed citizenry and to keep the government transparent and accountable to those it serves. I look forward to continuing the award-winning traditions and high standards of excellence established by my predecessor."

Mr. McInerney succeeds John Livornese, who retired on Jan. 3, 2020, after 42 years of federal service. Mr. Livornese served as the SEC's FOIA Officer since 2012, and was recognized with the FOIA Lifetime Achievement Award by the Department of Justice in 2018.

Mr. McInerney earned his bachelor's degree, with highest distinction, from George Mason University.