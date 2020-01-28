The apron feeder market is poised to grow by USD 746 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005483/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global apron feeder market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Apron Feeder Market Analysis Report by Product (Large apron feeders and Small apron feeders), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

https://www.technavio.com/report/apron-feeder-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing demand for artificial sand. In addition, technological developments in material handling equipment are anticipated to boost the growth of the apron feeder market.

River sand is used in infrastructure projects as it offers the necessary strength required for building structures. However, the extraction of sand from river basins has had a negative impact on the environment. Riverbanks are witnessing rapid erosion and the wellbeing of wildlife and livestock are under threat. As a result, many regional governments across the globe have come up with restrictions on its use. Thus, project owners have come up with a viable alternative for river sand, that is, artificial sand. Artificial sand is produced by crushing granite or basalt rock with the help of crushing equipment. The demand for artificial sand is expected to increase in several industries as it is a cost-effective option for project owners. Thus, with the increase in the use of artificial sand, the demand for apron feeders that are compatible with crushing equipment is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Five Major Apron Feeder Market Vendors:

FLSmidth A/S

FLSmidth A/S has business operations under two segments, namely mining and cement. The company offers apron feeder and hybrid apron feeders to convey raw materials for the cement and mining industry.

McLanahan Corp.

McLanahan Corp. offers a wide range of products for process solutions such as bedding dryers, feeder-breakers, feeders, UltraWASH modular wash plants, and vibratory screens for industries such as mineral processing, aggregate processing, and agricultural.

Metso Corp.

Metso Corp. operates its business through two segments, such as minerals and flow control. The company offers apron feeders for mineral processing and downstream equipment.

Sandvik AB

Sandvik AB has business operations under various segments, such as mining, engineering, automotive, energy, construction, and aerospace. The company offers inclined apron feeders which are used to extract materials from dump hoppers, truck tip heads or car dumpers at mining sites.

Terex Corp.

Terex Corp. operates its business through three segments, namely aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing. The company offers heavy-duty crawler tractor incorporated with rollers and chains, a fabricated support frame, high-strength steel head shafts, and tail shafts.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Apron Feeder Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Large apron feeders

Small apron feeders

Apron Feeder Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005483/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/