Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company"), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, today announces that it has been granted a patent for its H-P2A technology in the United States.

In line with its ambitious Research Development and innovation policy, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has just reached another milestone in the protection of its intellectual property with the granting of this H-P2A patent in the US.

Faced with the climate change emergency and the need to reconcile cement and the environment, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has developed three technologies (H-P2A, H-EVA and H-UKR) enabling it to produce low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.

H-P2A (High Performance Alkaline Activation) is a geopolymer technology enabling low-carbon cements to be formulated, based on the use of co-products produced by industry, for the mortar and industrial adhesive markets.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, state: "The granting of this patent for our H-P2A technology in the United States is fully in line with our Research Development strategy. We have a duty to anticipate and protect our intellectual property, both in France and globally, in order to strengthen the barriers to entry on our markets. This US patent is the recognition of the constant work undertaken by our teams and the importance we pay to Hoffmann Green's future stages of development in the short, medium and long term. The decarbonization of the construction sector is a global issue, and we can play an integral part in this process thanks to our innovative and disruptive technologies

Characteristics of H-P2A technology

Composition of cement produced using this technology: flash clay mixed with silicate and activators and superactivators specifically formulated by the Company,

A tensile strength on concrete of more than 25 MPa for H-P2A cement,

H-P2A cement is a two-component cement consisting of either an active powder and a liquid solution or a blend of two pastes mixed to obtain a fast-setting effect,

Perfectly compatible with existing production processes,

Intended for the formulators market for the manufacturing of 100% mineral, non-flammable and VOC (volatile organic compound)-free adhesives

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.

Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker.

Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

