"Clinical development will become a significant part of MedinCell's expenses and will define the time to market of our products. Bringing on board Richard, with his wealth of knowledge in pharmaceutical development, clinical trial strategy and design optimization will be instrumental to our performance," states Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL).

Composed of recognized international experts, the Medical Advisory Board's (MAB) mission is to advise on medical matters, portfolio extension, and product development strategies. The MAB meets at least quarterly to evaluate programs progress and also provides ad hoc guidance. Richard will enrich the Board's remit with his learned experience in drug development, in particular in the field of the Central Nervous System (CNS) and pain.

Richard Malamut is currently Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President at Collegium Pharmaceuticals. Previously, from 2013 to 2016, he was the Senior Vice President of Global Clinical Development for Pain, Neuropsychiatry, Oncology, and New Therapeutic Entities at Teva Pharmaceuticals. He also has served as Chief Medical Officer for Braeburn Pharmaceuticals and Avanir Pharmaceuticals. Prior to that, he had multiple roles with increasing responsibilities at Bristol-Myers and AstraZeneca focused on early clinical development and translational medicine.

Dr. Malamut earned his medical degree from Hahnemann University in Philadelphia and completed both a residency in Neurology and a fellowship in Neuromuscular disease. He worked as a board-certified academic and clinical neurologist for 17 years and has more than 50 publications in the fields of pain medicine, neuromuscular disease, autonomic disease, and neurodegenerative disease.

"My experience in translational medicine and clinical development has equipped me with a unique perspective to provide guidance for MedinCell's growing portfolio," stated Dr. Malamut. "I am thrilled to be able to contribute to a company with a deep commitment to patients."

The other members of the Medical Advisory Board of MedinCell

Franck Sturtz, MD, PhD, cofounder of MedinCell, coordinates the MAB. Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the Leonard de Vinci University (Limoges, France) since 2002, he has been the President of the French National College of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology since 2018.

Sabri Markabi, MD, a specialist in neuroscience and a graduate in pharmacology, has spent more than twenty-five years in international positions in the pharmaceutical industry. He was SVP and Chief Medical Officer at Alcon, VP, Global Head Therapeutic Area, Neurosciences, then VP, Head of Development Ophthalmic at Novartis.

Jacques Descotes, PharmD, MD, PhD, is a leading authority in toxicology and Professor Emeritus at the University Claude Bernard in Lyon, France. He was a long-serving head of the Antipoison and Pharmacovigilance Center in Lyon. He is the author of over 350 scientific papers and 12 books.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

