WKN: A2H7YZ ISIN: JE00BD85SC56 Ticker-Symbol: DTS 
28.01.20
17:06 Uhr
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Delphi Technologies PLC

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by BorgWarner, Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Stockholders will receive 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner common stock for each share of Delphi Technologies stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $3.3 billion and is expected to close the second half of 2020.

If you are a stockholder of Delphi Technologies PLC and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/dlph. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Rowley Law PLLC



