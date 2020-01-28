Regulatory News:
ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today announces its financial agenda for 2020.
Events
Date*
Cash position and activity update for Q4 2019
February 4, 2020
2019 Annual Results
March 19, 2020
Cash position and activity update for Q1 2020
April 23, 2020
Cash position and activity update for Q2 2020
July 23, 2020
2020 Half Year Results
September 10, 2020
Cash position and activity update for Q3 2020
October 22, 2020
* indicative dates subject to change
About ABIONYX Pharma
ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a rich portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005668/en/
Contacts:
NewCap
Investor relations
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
abionyx@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53
NewCap
Media relations
Nicolas Merigeau
abionyx@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98