Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today announces its financial agenda for 2020.

Events Date* Cash position and activity update for Q4 2019 February 4, 2020 2019 Annual Results March 19, 2020 Cash position and activity update for Q1 2020 April 23, 2020 Cash position and activity update for Q2 2020 July 23, 2020 2020 Half Year Results September 10, 2020 Cash position and activity update for Q3 2020 October 22, 2020 * indicative dates subject to change

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a rich portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005668/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53



NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98