SOLUTIONS 30: 2019, another year of dynamic growth

2019, another year of dynamic growth

2019 revenue: €685.9 million (+55.2%)

2019 Q4 revenue: €200.3 million (+32.9%)

Solutions 30 SE, the European leader in solutions for new technologies, disclosed its 2019 revenue figures today.

In millions of euros

(Unaudited figures) 12 months Q4 2019 2018 % change 2019 2018 % change Total 685.9 441.8 +55.2% 200.3 150.7 +32.9% From France 437.2 279.1 +56.7% 128.5 93.3 +37.7% From other countries 248.7 162.7 +52.8% 71.8 57.4 +24.9%

In 2019, the Solutions 30 Group posted revenue of €685.9 million, up 55.2% (26.8% organic) compared to 2018. The transition to IFRS standards -preparations for which are currently underway- will have a limited impact on this figure. IFRS revenue for 2019 is estimated to be €2.3 million less, amounting to €683.6 million.

Q4 2019 Group revenue was €200.3 million, up 32.9% (20.2% organic) compared to the same period in 2018.

2019 revenue from France: +56.7% (+21.3% organic)

For the financial year 2019, revenue from France increased by 56.7%, with 21.3% organic growth. Business remained particularly buoyant in the last quarter, with revenue of €128.5 million, up 37.7% (25.9% organic).

This performance was mainly due to favorable trends in the telecoms business, which grew by 53% organically in the fourth quarter. Solutions 30 consolidated its market share of fiber-optic deployment in urban areas, but also strengthened its position in public initiative networks, signing more than €40 million in new contracts that contributed to top line growth. Overall growth in the telecoms business, bolstered by the acquisition of Byon in December, reached 67% growth in the fourth quarter.

Revenue from the energy business was up 24% for the quarter and 56% over the entire year (4% organic). This was in line with the pace of smart meter deployment and the roll-out of charging stations for electric vehicles.

The IT and retail businesses, which represent 6% and 3% of Group revenue respectively, were down in the quarter due to an unfavorable base effect caused by significant deployments in the 4th quarter of 2018.

2019 revenue from other countries: +52.8% (+36.0% organic)

In the other countries, annual revenue increased by 52.8% (36.0% organic). Growth in the last quarter was 24.9% (10.8% organic).

By the end of the year, Germany had returned to double-digit growth and posted a purely organic quarterly revenue increase of 20%. The Group is leveraging its increasingly dense territorial coverage to increase its market share in the telecoms business. In addition, Solutions 30's diversification towards the energy sector is now underway. In November, it signed its first contract to deploy smart electricity meters in Germany, a market that has significant growth potential.

In the Benelux countries, revenue reached €37.1 million in the last quarter, which represents growth of 23% compared to the last quarter of 2018 (11% organic). As a result, the Group surpassed the symbolic €100 million milestone with revenue of €127.7 million for the full year. The Group continues to replicate its French model here, and its acquisition of i-Projects in the Netherlands has helped it increase its market share in the energy sector.

In Italy, the Group's overall revenue growth in 2019 was 13% (8% organic). During the last quarter, revenue grew by 8%, however on an organic basis revenue declined by 10%. In December 2019 the Group decided to terminate the outsourcing contract it signed with DXC Technology in March 2018, preferring to focus its resources on markets with greater strategic potential and stronger operational leverage. The activity was sold and deconsolidated at the beginning of December without any negative impact on the Group's financial statements.

In Spain, business remained dynamic with quarterly revenue up 44% (18% organic). Solutions 30 has excellent sales momentum in the telecoms sector, both in the deployment and maintenance of broadband internet and in the first deployments of 5G technology, preparing existing sites for their upgrade.

Finally, in Poland, Sprint Group's telecom support activities -consolidated since November- contributed €1.4 million to revenue for the quarter.

Profitable and sustainable growth prospects

At the end of a particularly dynamic year, Solutions 30 has a confident outlook for 2020.

The Group can leverage its positioning and size to seize opportunities for internal and external growth in structurally buoyant yet still highly fragmented markets. In 2019, Solutions 30 laid the groundwork for its expansion into next generation (5G) mobile networks and charging stations for electric vehicles-two solid drivers of growth for the coming years. The Group also plans to further consolidate its geographical positioning in Europe and, while maintaining its proven approach, will consider any opportunity for expansion in territories with potential.

In 2020, the Group anticipates another year of double digit, profitable growth. It will also be the first year the Group discloses its financial statements (2019) under IFRS standards. Furthermore, the transfer of Solutions 30 to the Euronext regulated market is planned to happen before June 30th.

Webcast

A webcast in English will be held on January 29th at 2:30 pm Paris time (CET).

Upcoming events

n 2019 annual financial statements, April 28, 2020

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 10,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of

107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth



Contacts

Solutions 30 Listing Sponsor Nezha Calligaro Hervé Guyot +352 2 837 1389 | nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com (mailto:nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com)

+33 (0)1 45 63 68 60 | hguyot@genesta-finance.com (mailto:hguyot@genesta-finance.com)

Investor Relations - France Press Relations Nathalie Boumendil Samuel Beaupain +33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | investor.relations@solutions30.com (mailto:investor.relations@solutions30.com)

+ 352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com (mailto:media.relations@solutions30.com)

Investor Relations - Europe & USA John Klein +44 (0)793 9230 260 | john.klein@solutions30.com (mailto:john.klein@solutions30.com)



Glossary

1 Organic growth includes:

Outsourcing operations from 2018, namely local service activities from DXC Technology in Italy and from Unit-T, the new group subsidiary created to fulfill the service provision contract signed with Telenet. Organic growth for acquired companies after they are purchased, which Solutions 30 assumes they would not have experienced had they remained independent.

The group's growth is detailed in the table below:

12 months 2019 12 months 2018 Revenue from long-time subsidiaries Organic growth from acquired companies Acquisitions Total Total Total 528.6 31.4 125.9 685.9 441.8 From France 312.6 26.0 98.6 437.2 279.1 From other countries 216.0 5.4 27.3 248.7 162.7

Attachment