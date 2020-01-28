Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVB LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jan-2020 / 18:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 126.8465 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 180168 CODE: SGVB LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVB LN Sequence No.: 43088 EQS News ID: 962635 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 28, 2020 12:01 ET (17:01 GMT)