Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSU LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jan-2020 / 18:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 22.8341 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 214224 CODE: RUSU LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSU LN Sequence No.: 43139 EQS News ID: 962739 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 28, 2020 12:04 ET (17:04 GMT)