Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOL LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jan-2020 / 18:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.3521 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11186834 CODE: RIOL LN ISIN: LU1900066207 ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOL LN Sequence No.: 43134 EQS News ID: 962727 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2020 12:04 ET (17:04 GMT)