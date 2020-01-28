Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jan-2020 / 18:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 31.9618 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18287056 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 43132 EQS News ID: 962723 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2020 12:04 ET (17:04 GMT)