Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jan-2020 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 283.3699 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3153060 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 43149 EQS News ID: 962759 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 28, 2020 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)