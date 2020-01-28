

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, as traders went on some bargain hunting after previous session's setback and indulged in some brisk buying at several counters.



The market retreated and slipped into negative territory after a firm start, but started moving higher after staying sluggish for about a couple of hours till noon.



The benchmark SMI ended up 106.02 points, or 0.99%, at 10,781.98, after scaling a low of 10,662.07 and a high of 10,789.17 in the session.



On Monday, the SMI ended down 173.79 points, or 1.6%, at 10,675.96.



SGS gained about 4.5% after reporting a 2.6% increase in annual net profit. The company also said that it would speed up its M&A programme and deliver strong organic sales growth in 2020.



Novartis gained more than 2%, while Swisscom, Swiss Re and Givaudan advanced by 1.5 to 1.65%. Swiss Life Holding, Zurich Insurance Group, Roche Holding, Richemont and Lonza Group also ended notably higher.



In the midcap section, AMS gained 1%. The company said it is planning to place its entire treasury stock of 3.35 million shares before its upcoming rights issues.



Kuehne & Nagel gained about 1.85% and BB Biotech advanced 1.5%. Temenos Group, Georg Fischer, Bucher Industries, Julius Baer and Baloise Holding also closed notably higher.



On the economic front, Switzerland's exports declined by a real 3.4% month-on-month in December, following a 0.4% fall in November. Imports were up 0.2% in the month, after a 0.1% decline a month earlier.



In nominal terms, exports decreased 1.2% in December and imports rose 0.7%.



On a quarterly basis, exports declined by a real 2.3% in the fourth quarter, after seeing a decline 1.5% in the third quarter. Imports dropped 3.4% quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter, after a 0.5% rise in the previous three months.



The trade surplus increased to CHF 6.5 billion in the fourth quarter from CHF 5.8 billion in the previous quarter.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports rose 5.8% year-on-year in December. In 2019, watch exports increased 2.4% compared to 2018.



The other major markets in Europe too rebounded strongly after stocks fell sharply in the previous session due to mounting concerns about the coronavirus spread.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100, France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX moved up 0.9 to 1.05%. The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.64%.



