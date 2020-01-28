Correction refers to listing date. The bond loan will not be listed with effect from 2020-01-29. A new market notice with information on listing date will be published at a later stage. Earlier announced market notice read: Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Kommuninvest i Sverige AB (publ) with effect from 2020-01-29. Last day of trading is set to 2026-01-27. The instrument will be listed on STO Municipalities. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050