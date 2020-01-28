Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the Tuesday, Feb. 4 meeting of its Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee. During the meeting, the committee will continue to explore funding gaps that impede growth opportunities for entrepreneurs and job creators. To help analyze these gaps, the committee will explore detailed data on public and private companies, investors, funds, and investment activity to examine how entrepreneurs' diverse capital needs are being met and where policy solutions may be needed. The afternoon session will feature speakers from two smaller regional funds as well as an entrepreneur.

The committee was established to provide the Commission with advice and recommendations on Commission rules, regulations, and policy matters relating to small businesses, from privately-held emerging companies to smaller public companies. Additional information on the committee, including its members, is available on the committee webpage.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C., and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live and archived on the committee's website for later viewing.